Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Mystery man, 76, found unconscious on beach identified

  • 4 July 2018
East Sands Image copyright Geograph/Richard Webb
Image caption A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting the man in the water at East Sands, St Andrews

Police have established the identity of a man who died after being found unconscious on a Fife beach.

The breakthrough came a day after an appeal was launched to trace his loved ones.

The 76-year-old, who has not been named, was spotted in the water at East Sands, St Andrews at about 20:25 on Monday.

He was recovered by the coastguard and airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he was pronounced dead.

A force spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites