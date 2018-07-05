Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Officers believe the driver of the car pictured in the CCTV footage could help with their investigation

Police have released a CCTV image of a vehicle they wish to find following a hit-and-run collision in Edinburgh.

A 10-year-old boy was struck at about 14:00 on Saturday 16 June on West Granton Road, near its junction with Royston Mains Street.

The child sustained a serious arm injury and was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital before later being released.

'Matter of urgency'

PC Simon Rose said: "The young boy is thankfully making a good recovery since this incident and we are continuing with our inquiries.

"We would like to trace the car pictured and speak with the driver as a matter of urgency.

"Anyone who can help us with this investigation should contact police immediately."