Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Portobello High Street, near the police station

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the serious assault of two youths near a police station in Edinburgh.

Police were called to reports of a fight at 16:55 on Monday 25 June in Portobello High Street area where two boys aged 15 and 17 sustained facial injuries.

The 17-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.

Police Scotland appealed for witnesses to the incident.

Ch Insp Kevin McLean, of Police Scotland, said: "Although we have now charged someone in connection with this incident, we are still appealing for information.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, and we will always ensure it is robustly investigated.

"I would encourage anyone who may have been in the Portobello area in the early evening of Monday 25 June, and can assist with ongoing inquiries, to come forward as soon as possible."