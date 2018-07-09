Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Two men and a woman arrested over death in Edinburgh

  • 9 July 2018
Magdalene Drive Image copyright Kim Karam

Three people have been arrested following the death of a man in the east of Edinburgh.

The 49-year-old died after he was stabbed at an address in Magdalene Drive on Sunday night.

A 26-year-old woman, and two men, aged 18 and 36, are in custody.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

