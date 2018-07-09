Image copyright David Dobbie/Fife Jammers

Firefighters are tackling a huge forest fire in Fife.

The blaze started at 14:00 in Devilla Forest near Kincardine.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "A number of fire engines are at Devilla Forest and firefighters are working to contain and extinguish the flames. There are no casualties."

Police Scotland said: "Residents are asked to keep their windows and and doors shut because of the smoke."