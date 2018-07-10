Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police want to speak to the man in the footage

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help them with inquiries into an attempted robbery in Edinburgh city centre.

A 25-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were using an ATM machine on the corner of Forrest Road and Lauriston Place when a man threatened them with a glass bottle and demanded money.

They refused to hand over money and the man ran off towards George IV Bridge.

The incident happened at about 00:25 on Thursday 29 March.

Det Con Iain Wallace, of Police Scotland, said: "Fortunately, neither victim was injured or robbed of any money during this incident but we are treating the matter very seriously and are pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace the suspect.

"The man pictured is of interest to our investigation and anyone who can help us should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to our ongoing inquiries is also urged to get in touch."