Boy, 10, seriously hurt in dog attack

A boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a dog mauled him in West Lothian.

The 10-year-old was attacked in Park Road in Blackridge at about 21:00 on Monday.

Police Scotland said they had "taken possession of a mixed-breed dog" and were waiting for the procurator fiscal to make a decision on what to do with the animal.

A 48-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the dog attack.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The woman has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."