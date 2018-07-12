Victim of Fife road crash named
- 12 July 2018
Details have been released of the man killed in a crash in Fife on Monday.
Martin Buchan, 29, from Coaltown-of-Wemyss died after the accident on the A911 Windygates to Glenrothes road.
Mr Buchan's family said: "We feel total devastation for the passing of our much-loved son, Martin - he has left so many aching hearts behind.
"We would like to say how grateful we are for the tremendous support from friends and family who have been by our side helping us through this tragedy."