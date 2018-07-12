Image caption Three people have appeared in court following Mr Grant's death

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who died in Edinburgh at the weekend.

Stephen Grant, who was 49, died after the violent incident in Magdalene Drive on Sunday.

Three people have appeared in court in connection with his murder.

A statement from Mr Grant's family released through Police Scotland said: "Stephen was a very much-loved father, uncle, great uncle, brother, friend and most of all son.

"With his presence he gave many people laughter and joy, by lighting up the room when he walked in. He was a lover of Chelsea and Rangers football clubs."

It continued: "The family would like to thank all the police officers from Edinburgh including the CID, and emergency service personnel who tried to save Stephen from his fatal injuries.

"They would also like to thank the Family Liaison Officers who have provided help and support at this very difficult time. The family would also like to say thank you for all the kind messages of support and would like to ask that they have time to grieve."