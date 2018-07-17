A 15-year-old girl was assaulted by a man who grabbed hold of her arm on a footpath in Fife.

Police said the girl was in a wooded area near Glenrothes at about 19:20 on Monday when the man approached her.

She managed to break free and run off, while her attacker also ran away.

Police want to speak to anyone with information about the incident near Riverside Park, between Dunbar Court and the Leslie viaduct.

Det Insp Paul Dick said: "This was a frightening, unprovoked assault on the girl who was extremely shaken by what happened but did not suffer any physical injury.

"Officers immediately attended the area after being alerted to the assault shortly after it happened, but the man was not found and we have been carrying out inquiries in the area today in order to trace him."

The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 40, 5 ft 11ins tall, of slim build with stubble and was wearing a black hooded zip up top, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with white soles. He spoke with a local accent in a deep voice.

Det Insp Dick continued: "This is a popular route especially with dog walkers and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and may have seen the man before or after the assault took place to contact Glenrothes CID.

"Three males were seen in the area around this time using a motorbike and I am particularly keen for them to get in touch."