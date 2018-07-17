Michelle Obama speaks out in Edinburgh

Image copyright File pic/Getty Images

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has spoken of her hopes for the future at a charity event in Edinburgh.

She said the world we had created was "not safe" for girls - but that she wanted her own daughters to be treated equally so they can "learn and grow".

Judy Murray, Mark Beaumont and Beverley Knight were among 900 guests at the fundraising dinner.

Mrs Obama, whose autobiography is out later this year, also said she was planning a family vacation to Scotland.

A table for 10 at the Hunter Foundation event cost £5,000, with profits distributed to over 1,000 good causes via the Kiltwalk charity.

Image caption Proceeds from the dinner will benefit 1,000 good causes

The conversation with the former first lady was moderated by five-time Olympic medallist Dame Katherine Grainger.

Former US president Barack Obama visited Scotland in May last year for a similar event with the foundation.

Speaking ahead of the dinner, entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter said: ""For these events we've had some very high-profile men.

"We've had the former first lady's husband last year, President Obama, President Clinton, George Clooney.

"Therefore I think it was time to find a woman who's on the world stage and I don't think we could have got anybody better."