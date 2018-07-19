Image copyright POSITIVE ACTION IN HOUSING Image caption Shabaz Ali's family released pictures of him in hospital in Edinburgh after the attack

An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the racially-aggravated attempted murder of a Syrian refugee in Edinburgh.

Sean Gorman stabbed Shabaz Ali, 25, on 3 May in Upper Gilmore Place. Mr Ali was stabbed six times, mainly in the chest, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The attack followed a row about noise Gorman was making in a hostel.

Gorman will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on 17 August.

The 18-year-old had been visiting the hostel where Mr Ali was a resident before the row broke out.

Mr Ali called at the room where the noise was coming from and found Gorman inside.

Gorman made threats and racially abused Mr Ali before stabbing him and leaving the property.

He was found later in Duff Street and arrested. A lock knife was recovered.

Gorman today admitted racially-aggravated attempted murder as well as causing racially-aggravated alarm to another woman in the hostel.

Image copyright Positive Action in Housing Image caption Shabaz Ali after his surgery

Det Ch Insp Paul Grainger, of Police Scotland, said: "Gorman's violence was extreme and left the victim with significant, life-threatening injuries.

"He showed utter disregard for the victim and another woman who was with him - made all the worse given the appalling racist language used.

"Whilst this attack happened within a private property, it gained a great deal of public and media interest and I'm pleased that Gorman has been brought to justice so quickly.

"Edinburgh is a vibrant place where people of different nationalities, faiths and backgrounds live together and the support shown by the local community for the victim and his family is far more indicative of the city's inclusivity than this one isolated incident."