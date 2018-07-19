Restrictions on the use of so-called legal highs have led to an 80% reduction in hospital admissions, an Edinburgh University study has found.

Police and trading standards began a crackdown on the drugs in the capital in 2015.

UK-wide legislation was introduced the following year.

Researchers examined anonymous health records of patients who came to hospital suffering the effects of drug use.

It is the first study to evaluate the impact on hospitals from this type of drug.

They said the findings suggest the actions were having a significant impact on reducing harm in the capital.

Michael Eddleston, professor of clinical toxicology at Edinburgh University's BHF Centre for Cardiovascular Science, said: "Our findings suggest temporary class drug-orders, combined with local trading standards, were very successful in reducing novel psychoactive substance harm in Edinburgh.

"Widespread adoption of trading standards enforcement, together with focused legislation, seemed to turn the tide against these highly-damaging drugs.

"These restrictions may have offered health benefits and saved the NHS substantial funds each year."