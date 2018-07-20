Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

Work has begun on site to breathe new life into the old tram depot on Leith Walk.

The £1.3m regeneration project sees the at-risk building brought back into use with NHS Lothian and Capital City Partnerships are set to move in this autumn.

Temporary space created by shipping containers on the site is being used by artists.

The building at 165A Leith Walk is being stripped back to its shell.

The project, being funded by the Scottish government (£750,000) and the City of Edinburgh Council (£530,000) is being delivered by Hub South East.

Kate Campbell, housing and economy convener for the City of Edinburgh Council, said: "This is an amazing project which has had a huge amount of community involvement.

"Leith Walk is one of the most densely populated and fastest growing places in Scotland, with a strong sense of identity and an incredibly engaged community.

"This project will create much needed space for local artists and other creative entrepreneurs as well as providing valuable community space. It is also great to see training and job opportunities as part of the project."

Marcus Weurman, Hub South East's development manager said: "Hub South East has been involved from the very start, proposing ideas for the development and helping the council secure funding, so it's exciting to have followed the journey this far and to see work start on site on the Leith Meanwhile project.

"This is true partnership working in action. It's a real opportunity after 60 years to turn this site back into a space that can be used meaningfully for the benefit of the local community and we're incredibly proud to be involved."