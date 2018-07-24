The first specially-commissioned portrait of Prince Charles to enter Scotland's national art collection has been unveiled in Edinburgh.

It is the main feature of the artist Victoria Crowe's first major exhibition of portraits at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Prince Charles sat for the painting at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate in Royal Deeside earlier this year.

It is part of the exhibition entitled Victoria Crowe, Beyond Likeness.

The National Galleries of Scotland said it will be a highlight of this year's Edinburgh Art Festival programme, which opens this week and runs until 26 August.