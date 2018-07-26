Two people have been arrested in connection with what police called "a disturbance" on a Fife motorway.

Officers had been called to the M90 near Dunfermline at about 19:45 on Wednesday. The police response included "specialist resources".

A male teenager, aged 17, and a 27-year-old man were arrested.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing and officers would like to hear from any witnesses who have not spoken to them.