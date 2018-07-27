Image copyright Google Image caption Residents were asked to stay in their homes while emergency services checked the stairwell

Residents were trapped in their homes after part of the roof collapsed at a block of flats in West Lothian.

Firefighters were called to Mosside Drive in Blackburn just before 21:30 on Thursday after structural problems damaged a stairwell.

Residents of the four-storey building were asked to remain in their homes.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and emergency services left the scene just before 02:30.