Roof collapse traps residents in homes in West Lothian
- 27 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Residents were trapped in their homes after part of the roof collapsed at a block of flats in West Lothian.
Firefighters were called to Mosside Drive in Blackburn just before 21:30 on Thursday after structural problems damaged a stairwell.
Residents of the four-storey building were asked to remain in their homes.
Nobody was hurt in the incident and emergency services left the scene just before 02:30.