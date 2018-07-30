Image copyright Google

Three men who broke into a man's home in West Lothian before hitting him and demanding money are being sought by police.

The incident happened in the Elizabeth Drive in Bathgate at about 23:15 on Sunday.

They left empty-handed and a man aged in his 30s, sustained a minor injury to his ankle.

The men, who were wearing balaclavas, were possibly in their 30s and spoke with local accents.

They were travelling in a silver or grey Mercedes which had the registration plates obscured.

Det Con Barry Carlin said: "Although the man's injury was minor, this was a very distressing incident which has understandably left him shaken.

"As part of our ongoing inquiries, we're urging anyone who may have seen the men or the car in the area, or who has any information on their whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible.

"I also want to reassure local residents that there will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the area over the coming week and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers."