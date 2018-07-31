More than £100,000 of crops have been damaged by a suspected deliberate fire on a farm in East Lothian.

A grass verge was set alight in Athelstaneford with the flames spreading to a nearby wheat field.

Police want to find a large group of teenagers, aged between 16 and 19, who were seen in the area before it broke out at about 21:00 on Friday.

While no-one was hurt, officers said the financial impact on the farmer could be "devastating".

PC Craig Purves, of Police Scotland, said about 40 square metres of crops were damaged.

He added: "While no-one was injured as a result of this fire, the financial impact on the farm is likely to be devastating.

"We would urge anyone who can help us trace those responsible for this reckless act to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch."