A man who exploded into a rage before subjecting a woman to a rape ordeal at an Edinburgh house has been jailed for four years.

Keith Millar, 28, denied raping the woman at a house in Gracemount in August 2016, but was convicted after a trial.

Millar was recorded by the woman, who had been out with a friend, apparently apologising for the assault.

He was told he will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Lady Scott told Millar at the High Court in Edinburgh the woman, who was 24 at the time, had described him "exploding in rage".

The judge said: "You said to the victim you wanted to hurt her."

Lady Scott said she took into account Millar's apology and appearance of shame shown afterwards, despite his denial of the offence.

'Mental torture'

She said she also took into account the fact that Millar had no history of sexual offending.

During the trial, he was asked about the recording in which it seemed he was agreeing with a suggestion he had raped the woman.

He said: "The only thing that I would be saying sorry for is the mental torture."

Millar told the court he used the term rape in a different way to its legal use and gave as an example that if he had taken money from a bank account he would refer to it as "raping the bank".

Prosecutor Angela Gray said Millar was a man who had apologised to the woman for raping her.

Millar maintained the woman was lying over the sex attack.

Defence counsel Simon Gilbride said Millar, a prisoner in Edinburgh, said the tragic death of a friend had led to him turning to drink and drugs as "a coping mechanism".

The defence counsel said: "Plainly he needs to address his drink and drug misuse which he acknowledges is closely aligned to his offending."