Image copyright RZSS/Wild about Scotland Image caption The plastic was from a Novo Raceways set

Part of a controller for a game made in the former USSR in the 1960s has been found during a beach clean in East Lothian.

The plastic was from a Novo Raceways set. The game involved racing toy cars on a track.

It was among items of rubbish cleared from the shore at Fisherrow Harbour, Musselburgh.

The Wild about Scotland beach clean was organised by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

Organisers said the controller was another example of plastic waste in the marine environment.

The Russia-led federation of the USSR ended in the early 1990s.

Image copyright PlasticAtBay Image caption A lighter made for the 1986 World Cup was found in another beach clean earlier this year

In January, merchandise from a FIFA World Cup held more than 30 years ago was among piles of rubbish cleared from a Highlands beach.

The cigarette lighter was made for Mexico 86.

Organisations Plasticatbay and Durness Active Health carried out the beach clean at Balnakeil, near Durness, in Sutherland.

Lotion bottles from Russia and jam containers from Newfoundland were also among the 450lbs (204kg) of litter tidied away.