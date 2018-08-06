Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are eager to trace as part of an ongoing investigation into a serious assault in Edinburgh.

The incident happened in Duke Street, near the junction with Leith Walk, at about 22:25 on Sunday 22 July.

A man was assaulted and taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The man detectives wish to speak to as part of their inquiries is 25 to 30 years old, of Mediterranean appearance, with dark hair and a full dark beard.

He is pictured wearing a dark jacket, a T-shirt which was white on the bottom half and dark on the top half, dark trousers and brown shoes.

Det Con Caroline Niblock, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a violent attack and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the assault continue.

"We believe that the male pictured may be able to help with our investigation and we're urging anyone who may recognise him to come forward immediately.

"If the male sees this appeal, I would also encourage him to make contact with us as soon as possible."