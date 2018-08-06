Image copyright Google

Two men have been attacked by three men while using an ATM in East Lothian.

The incident happened at about 00:30 on Sunday in Salters Road in Wallyford.

The two victims, aged 34 and 36, suffered facial injuries when they were attacked while using the cash machine outside a shop.

Police have urged witnesses to contact them. The first attacker is white, of medium build, 6ft 3in, wearing black-rimmed glasses, black jeans and T-shirt.

The second attacker is white, between 5ft 7in and 6ft, of skinny build, with ginger spiked hair and wearing a grey track suit.

The third attacker is described only as wearing shorts.

Det Con Debbie Duncan, of Police Scotland, said: "This was an unprovoked attack on a man using the cash machine, and when his friend went to his aid, he was also assaulted.

"Anyone who witnessed this assault, or has any information that can help identify the suspects, should contact police immediately."