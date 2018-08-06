Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Arthur Robertson branded Islam 'evil' and 'demonic'

A Fife pensioner who sent MSP Anas Sarwar a letter containing racist and offensive comments has been fined £450.

Arthur Robertson, 68, sent the mail to the Labour MSP's constituency office earlier this year.

He branded Islam "evil" and "demonic" and made derogatory comments about the Prophet Muhammad.

Robertson, from Dunfermline, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to sending Mr Sarwar the racist letter on 27 February.

He also referred to the Koran as "a jumbled rambling book of scientific and historical inaccuracies".

Sheriff Shona Gilroy said: "You know that what you did was wrong" but said the court needed to show its disapproval.

The police were contacted after Mr Sarwar received the letter at his office on Paisley Road West, in February this year.

Robertson signed the letter from himself.