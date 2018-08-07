Image copyright Police Scotland

The police watchdog has described the actions of firearms officers who forced one man out of his home and others out of cars at gunpoint as "entirely unwarranted".

Officers pointed guns at 11 people on three separate occasions over a 90-minute period in Edinburgh last summer.

The Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (Pirc) has recommended the officers apologise to several people.

The police were acting on information received from an unidentified caller.

In one of a series of linked incidents on 22 July 2017, three young men found in a car park beside an apparently abandoned car were told to face a wall by officers pointing assault rifles at them.

Another man, later found not to be connected, was awoken at his flat by officers pointing guns at him.

The report said the detention and searching of a number of people appears to have been unjustified, and there were failures in the authorisation procedure for armed officers.

Initial reports from an "unidentified" man that five men were outside his flat in Edinburgh armed with guns, tasers and knives, prompting police to send out an armed response.

Four armed response vehicles and nine firearms officers were deployed but found no trace of any men or weapons.

A few minutes later, in a separate call the same man then reported to police he was following the men in a car in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh.

About 10 minutes later, police stopped two cars that were pursuing another car at speed.

Three men found in the retail park at Seafield Road said police officers pointed assault rifles at them, shouted at them not to move and told them to face a wall with their arms out. The officers later denied pointing their firearms at the men.

The Commissioner Kate Frame said: "While these were fast moving events which related to a number of significant issues, it resulted in four armed response vehicles and nine firearms officers being deployed on seven occasions and police pointing their guns at eleven people on three separate occasions over a period of less than an hour and a half.

"A number of these people were detained and searched on the strength, principally of allegations made by an unidentifiable male and this action in a number of instances appears to have been entirely unwarranted.

"The recommendations have already been discussed with Police Scotland and I know that senior officers have already taken steps to implement some of my recommendations."

Ch Supt Matt Richards, of Police Scotland, said: "The nature of spontaneous firearms incidents means they require time-critical decision making, often based on information from the public that is incomplete or continually changing.

"Our firearms officers are trained to the very highest standards so they are fully prepared to handle professionally and appropriately the many challenging situations they face on a daily basis.

"The officers involved in responding to this incident were all acting in good faith in what was a difficult and fast-moving situation. However, it is clear that on this occasion it was not handled well.

"A thorough review took place following the incident and a number of measures were put in place to address the issues that have now been identified by the Pirc.

"We are also writing to the individuals involved to apologise and I want to do that again publicly now."