Police investigating death of woman at Edinburgh flat
- 7 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in an Edinburgh flat.
Officers were called to Pennywell Road at about 10:00 and discovered the woman dead.
Police Scotland said, at this stage, they are treating her death as unexplained.
An injured man was also found in the property and is being treated in hospital.