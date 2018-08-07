Image copyright Google Image caption The RNLI property on Leven Promenade was broken into between 18:00 on Sunday and 18:50 on Monday

Thieves have stolen vital rescue equipment after breaking into a lifeguard hut in Fife.

The RNLI property on Leven Promenade was targeted between 18:00 on Sunday and 18:50 on Monday.

Police, who are appealing for information, said binoculars, a mobile phone, PA equipment and a radio base unit and handset were stolen.

Last year the RNLI in Scotland dealt with 207 incidents and helped 220 people.

Giordano Ceccarelli, RNLI lifeguard supervisor, said: "It's very disappointing that someone would steal from one of our lifeguard huts.

"Our lifeguards work hard throughout the summer to keep people safe on and off the water.

"Stealing our equipment makes their job more difficult, impacts the safety of the public and costs money donated to the charity by our supporters."

Det Sgt Jim McGuinness said: "This is a disgraceful attack on a charity resource that helps keep local people and visitors safe whilst enjoying our beach.

"I would appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area of the hut over the weekend to please come forward and speak to officers immediately."