Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car in Edinburgh
- 8 August 2018
A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being knocked down by a car in Edinburgh.
The pedestrian was hit at 22:40 on Tuesday at the corner of The Pleasance and The Cowgate.
Police Scotland said the driver stopped to help the woman.