Two men have been charged following an armed robbery at a Post Office in West Lothian.

The incident, involving a knife, happened at about 12:20 on Tuesday at The Mill Centre, Sycamore Walk in Blackburn. A four-figure sum of cash was taken.

Two men, aged 18 and 39, are to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.

Police Scotland commended local members of the public for helping them in the case.

Det Insp Paul Batten, of Police Scotland, said: "This incident was responded to quickly and investigated thoroughly with the local community providing timely information that led to swift arrests."

Ch Insp Alun Williams, of Police Scotland, : "Armed robberies can have a significant impact on communities on the few occasions when they occur, but in this instance the public rallied tremendously and came forward with really helpful intelligence that assisted our inquiries.

"There is a genuine community spirit, and a strong relationship between police and local residents in Blackburn, and I'd like to personally thank all of those who assisted this investigation."