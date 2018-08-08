Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Mark Squires was found on a path next to the Longstone Inn

A man has been found guilty of murdering a man who was making his way home from a fundraising event in Edinburgh.

Nico Allan, 24, attacked Mark Squires, 44, in a lane off Longstone Road beside a Hearts FC supporters club on 22 October 2017.

Allan had denied murdering Mr Squires but was found guilty.

His co-accused Aiden Welsh, 25, was acquitted of the murder after a jury returned a not proven verdict.

A third man, Liam Tierney, 21, had also originally faced a murder charge but was acquitted earlier during the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Allan was found guilty of repeatedly punching, kicking and stamping on Mr Squires's head, causing his head to strike off a wall and striking him on the head with a glass bottle.

Mr Squires had been at a charity night to raise money for another friend who had died suddenly.

Lord Tyre told first offender Allan: "By the verdict of the jury you have been convicted of the murder of Mark Squires. The sentence for murder is a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment."

But the judge said he would also have to fix the length of the term the father-of-one must serve in jail before he becomes eligible to apply to parole authorities for release.

The judge called for a background report to be prepared on Allan ahead of sentencing next month and remanded him in custody.

Lord Tyre told jurors: "It has been a serious and in many ways a distressing case."

Advocate depute David Taylor said a vicious attack had been perpetrated against Mr Squires who "had done nothing to warrant any attention in the course of this incident".