Image caption Marie Walker's family described her as a "wonderful caring woman"

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Edinburgh.

The body of Marie Walker, 61, was found after police were called to flat on Pennywell Road, at about 9:30 on Tuesday.

A man was also found at the property with serious injuries, and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland said a 62-year-old man had now been arrested in connection with the death.

In a statement Ms Walker's family said: "We are all shocked and saddened by the death of our mum Marie. She was a wonderful caring woman who loved her family more than anything."

Det Insp Susan Balfour of the Major Investigation Team, who is leading the police inquiry, said: "My thoughts are with Marie's family at this very sad time.

"Officers will be carrying out a number of inquiries in and around the property over the coming days. This is being treated as an isolated incident and I do not consider there to be any risk to anyone else."