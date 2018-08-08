Image copyright Katie Cullen Image caption Leo's mother said he had never run off for such a long period before

A search is under way for a "vulnerable" 12-year-old boy who is missing in Edinburgh.

Leo Cullen ran away from his mother while visiting a retail park at Craigleith in the west of the city at about 13:30 on Wednesday.

Katie Cullen said her son had ADHD and was vulnerable. While he has run off previously, has has not been missing for such a length of time before.

Police Scotland confirmed the search for Leo would continue overnight.

Ms Cullen, from Duddingston, said Leo had no money with him and was unfamiliar with the area.

He is about 4ft 9in tall with light brown hair and blue eyes.