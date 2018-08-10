Image copyright Kingdom News Image caption Josephine Fernie died after allegedly being hit by a motorbike on the A917 Pittenweem to Anstruther road

A man has appeared in court charged with killing a dog walker on a rural road in Fife while riding a motorbike in the dark with no lights on.

Josephine Fernie died on 16 November last year on the A917 Pittenweem to Anstruther road in East Neuk.

Ignacio Abecia, 46, of Cellardyke, Fife, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of causing the 54-year-old's death by dangerous driving.

He made no plea and was released on bail. The case was continued.

Prosecutors allege Mr Abecia rode his Triumph TT600 motorbike on the rural road without front or rear lights during the hours of darkness.

They say he then collided with Mrs Fernie who was "so severely injured that she died".