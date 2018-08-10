Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man hurt in crash between van and car on A1 in East Lothian

  • 10 August 2018
A man is being treated by emergency services following a collision between a car and a van in East Lothian.

The crash happened on the A1 northbound at the Dunglass Bridge Belhaven junction, near Dunbar, at 14:10.

Police Scotland said the road had been closed between Spott Road and Thistly Cross roundabout.

Details of any injuries are not known at this stage. The Scottish Ambulance Service and The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.

