Image caption Marie Walker's family described her as a "wonderful caring woman"

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 61-year-old woman in Edinburgh.

Marie Walker was found dead in a property on Pennywell Road at about 09:30 on Tuesday.

Robert Douglas, 62, from Edinburgh, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with her murder. He made no plea and is due to appear again within eight days.

Mrs Walker's family said she "loved her family more than anything".