Man in court over death of Marie Walker in Edinburgh
- 10 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 61-year-old woman in Edinburgh.
Marie Walker was found dead in a property on Pennywell Road at about 09:30 on Tuesday.
Robert Douglas, 62, from Edinburgh, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with her murder. He made no plea and is due to appear again within eight days.
Mrs Walker's family said she "loved her family more than anything".