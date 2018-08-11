Image copyright Google Image caption The woods border a housing estate

Detectives have sealed a section of woodland in Fife due to an "ongoing incident".

Police Scotland were called to Calais Muir woods in Duloch, Dunfermline, about 10:40 on Saturday.

A force spokeswoman could not give any details about the nature of the incident.

A tweet on the Police Scotland Control Rooms account said: "Due to operational reasons we are unable to give further information at this time."