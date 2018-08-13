Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Scott Forbes was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl at a property in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh last month

A Royal Navy veteran has been jailed for nine years for serious sexual offences against teenagers in Edinburgh and Midlothian.

Scott Forbes, from Edinburgh, was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl at a property in Gilmerton last month.

He was also found guilty of a serious sex attack on another 14-year-old girl in Firrhill, and possession of indecent images of children.

The offences were committed between 2009 and May last year.

They included making and possessing indecent images of children.

Forbes was further convicted of using a hidden camera to film a teenager as she undressed without her consent at her Bonnyrigg home in Midlothian.

The 49-year-old was sentenced at the High Court of Edinburgh and registered indefinitely as a sex offender.

Lord Woolman said: "You have altered the course of their lives."

The judge said Forbes' offending suggested he was a sexual predator and told him: "Your name will remain on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period."

Sick leave

Defence counsel David Nicholson said Forbes continued to deny the serious sexual offending.

Mr Nicholson said he had been on long-term sick leave following a variety of health problems.

He told the court that Forbes had a neurological condition and was previously diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

The defence counsel said that arose primarily from Forbes' service when he was stationed in Iraq and the Arabian gulf.

He added: "He is not somebody with any difficulty with drugs or alcohol."

Det Sgt Jonny Wright, of Police Scotland, said: "Scott Forbes is a devious individual who took advantage of each of the victims' trust.

"I want to commend their bravery in coming forward, which has led to Forbes' conviction.

"I would also like to reassure any victims of sexual crime that there is no time limit to reporting offences and we will always investigate."