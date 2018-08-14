A man has been seriously injured after being rescued from a burning garage in Edinburgh.

Firefighters pulled the man from the flames at 02:40 on Sunday after being called to the building which is behind a row of shops in Moredun Park Street.

The man, who is in his 30s, is understood to have been injured when the building collapsed.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately and are treating the incident as wilful fireraising.

Motorbike gangs are understood to be involved.

A police spokesman said officers were following positive lines of inquiry.

Explosion heard

Witnesses told police they had heard an explosion.

An electricity substation next to the garage was also damaged, affecting supplies.

A Scottish Power spokesman said: "Damage to the substation, which is next to the garage, caused by debris from the explosion, affected the supplies of 340 people in the area on Sunday.

"The substation is now operational but will require further repairs."