A convicted rapist has admitted arming himself with a knife before raping a 63-year-old neighbour in Edinburgh.

David Reid, 59, raped the woman, who has arthritis and walks with a stick, in her home.

Reid, who cannot be named for legal reasons, carried out the attack on 30 October 2017.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Clark told Reid: "This is an extremely disturbing sexual assault and rape of a neighbour."

The judge added: "These were very shocking events."

Neighbours' help

Reid, who is in custody, was placed on the sex offenders register and sentence was deferred until next month.

He was previously jailed for 10 years for rape and attempted rape in 1998.

The court heard that on the day of the latest attack, unemployed Reid knocked on the front door of the woman's home at 08:00.

His victim, who was expecting a delivery, answered the door and found Reid drunk and clutching a bottle of whisky.

Reid asked if she wanted a drink and when she declined, he became angry and aggressive and pulled a knife from his pocket.

He grabbed the woman by the throat and said: "If you don't shut up I'll slit your throat."

Ran screaming

Reid then forced the woman to the floor in the hallway and raped her.

She eventually managed to run out into the street screaming for help.

Reid chased after her and threatened her, but neighbours who heard the commotion came to her rescue.

Prosecutor David Taylor said: "Prior to this, they only had a few conversations in passing. She only knew the accused by his first name.

"He had previously asked her out, but she had declined."

The woman was found to have bruising on her neck and face, left arm and lower back and scratches to her neck.

The court heard that Reid has convictions dating from 1978 to 2016. They include having sex with a girl aged between 13 and 16 in 1978, attempted rape in 1988 and two rapes and an attempted rape in 1998.