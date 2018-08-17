Image copyright Positive Action in Housing Image caption Shabaz Ali's family released pictures of him in hospital in Edinburgh after the attack

A teenager has been sentenced to seven years and nine months in detention for attempting to murder a Syrian refugee.

Sean Gorman, 18, stabbed Shabaz Ali, 25, six times in the attack in Edinburgh on 3 May, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Gorman, who admitted the racially aggravated attack, will be supervised for four years after his release.

Police said Edinburgh "thrives on diversity" and that Gorman's actions did not reflect the city's values.

The attack followed a row about noise Gorman was making in a hostel in Upper Gilmore Place.

Gorman was ordered to begin his sentence when he has finished serving 169 days of a previous sentence from 2017 for assault to severe injury and the danger of life.

Security button

Mr Ali, who fled to Scotland five years ago with his family, had been working as a barber and living in the hostel while he looked for a new home.

Gorman had been visiting the hostel when the attack took place.

Mr Ali had gone to one of the rooms after hearing the noise, and found Gorman inside.

Image copyright Positive Action in Housing Image caption Shabaz Ali after his surgery

In an interview with BBC Scotland, Mr Ali said Gorman had said: "Go back to your country."

Mr Ali pressed the button for security, but Gorman pulled out a knife.

"He said if you don't go to your room I will stab you, but I was scared to go to my room because I thought he wanted to kill me in the room because there is no CCTV in the room," he said.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Gorman admitted racially-aggravated attempted murder, as well as causing racially-aggravated alarm to another woman in the hostel.

Det Ch Insp Paul Grainger, of Police Scotland, said: "Gorman used appalling racist language before perpetrating significant violence against the victim, who was left fighting for his life.

"I cannot condemn the circumstances of this case strongly enough. Edinburgh thrives on diversity and Gorman's actions do not in any way reflect the values of our city.

"Significant support has been shown across the capital for the victim and his family, which is far more representative of the strength of inclusivity across our communities."

He welcomed the sentence and said that the force's thoughts remained with Mr Ali and his family.