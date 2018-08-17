Teenager charged over suspicious fire in Midlothian
A teenager has been charged in connection with a fire that caused about £50,000 worth of damage in Midlothian.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at a business in Mayshade Park, Dalkeith, at about 04:20 on Thursday.
A 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 31 August.