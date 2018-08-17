Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed in Cardross Road in Broxburn on Wednesday

A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in the neck in West Lothian.

The assault happened in Cardross Road in Broxburn at about 21:50 on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his neck and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland said detectives were following a positive line of inquiry and appealed for witnesses.

Det Con Jason Beck said: "This was a serious attack on a man that resulted in significant injuries to his neck which could have been life threatening.

"We are still conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

"We are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about who was responsible."