Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man stabbed in neck in street attack in West Lothian

  • 17 August 2018
Cardross Road, Broxburn Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was stabbed in Cardross Road in Broxburn on Wednesday

A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in the neck in West Lothian.

The assault happened in Cardross Road in Broxburn at about 21:50 on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his neck and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police Scotland said detectives were following a positive line of inquiry and appealed for witnesses.

Det Con Jason Beck said: "This was a serious attack on a man that resulted in significant injuries to his neck which could have been life threatening.

"We are still conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

"We are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about who was responsible."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites