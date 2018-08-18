Three in hospital after Edinburgh flat fire
- 18 August 2018
Three people have been taken to hospital following a flat fire in Edinburgh.
The emergency services were alerted to the blaze in the ground floor property in Restalrig Crescent, just before 03:30.
Seventeen people, alerted by an alarm, managed to get out of the block before fire crews arrived on the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six people were given oxygen and three of them were taken to hospital.