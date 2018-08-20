Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Mayfield Drive, Armadale

A man is in hospital after he was attacked by another man wielding a metal pole in West Lothian.

The incident happened at about 02:30 in Mayfield Drive, Armadale.

The 41-year-old and a 32-year-old woman were in the street when they were attacked by a man armed with a metal pole, who then made off from the area in a silver van.

The man suffered injuries to his arms and is being treated at St John's Hospital in Livingston.

The woman was uninjured.

Following the assault, the man noticed the keys to his car had been stolen but the vehicle had not been taken.

Det Con Lynn Myles, of Police Scotland, said: "At this time we don't know if the keys were stolen opportunistically or whether the intention of this attack was to steal the vehicle.

"We are continuing to conduct local inquiries in the area to identify the suspect and anyone who recognises him should contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch."

The attacker is white, in his early 50s, 5ft 10in tall and slim. He had short grey hair and was wearing a dark top.