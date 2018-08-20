Image copyright Google Image caption Ian Samson attacked children at the Lord and Lady Polworth Children's House in Edinburgh

Three siblings are suing the Church of Scotland after being sexually abused by a care home worker.

The two men and a woman were attacked repeatedly by Ian Samson at Lord and Lady Polworth Children's House in Edinburgh.

The girl was forced to have an abortion after Samson raped her.

Samson was jailed in 2013 at the High Court in Edinburgh for 14 years after being found guilty of 22 serious sexual offences between the 1970s and 1990s.

Eight of these offences happened at the Kirk-run care home with others occurring at different locations across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

'Robbed childhood'

The siblings, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have now raised a civil action against the Kirk and have encouraged others to come forward.

In a statement released by their lawyers Digby Brown Solicitors, the siblings said: "That man was nothing short of evil.

"He robbed us of our childhood, our happiness and our future.

"He might have been jailed but we will never escape the torment of it all and it's possible we never will.

"There's no avoiding the memories of what we experienced, even trying to forget the snarl on his face."

The statement added: "The church is meant to protect lost and frightened children like we were and they had every chance to protect us yet did nothing.

"We know we weren't the only ones affected so if there's anyone else out there then I hope you find the courage to step forward too."

Hid in dog baskets

Samson worked at Lord and Lady Polworth as a superintendent along with his wife who worked there as a matron.

Some children hid in cupboards or in dog baskets to avoid the abuse.

Kim Leslie, specialist abuse lawyer and partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, is leading the civil action against the church.

She said: "Ian Samson was rightly jailed for abuse he inflicted upon children after exploiting his position with the Church of Scotland.

"Now that time limits on historic abuse cases have been lifted we are leading a number of civil actions on behalf of survivors who have bravely stepped forward.

"These claims are being rigorously pursued on the grounds of vicarious liability however it would inappropriate to disclose further details at this time."

The Church of Scotland has been contacted for comment.