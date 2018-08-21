Image copyright Google Image caption The company said it expected an annual turnover of £3m at the plant

The UK's largest recycling plant for construction and demolition waste has opened in West Lothian.

The £3.8m recycling centre at Pumpherston, Livingston, is now fully operational after being launched by Brewster Bros.

The plant will provide waste management services and recycled aggregates to builders, construction companies and contractors.

The company said it expected an annual turnover of £3m at the plant.

It also said there would be further job opportunities on top of the 20 roles retained from previous owner Henry Gillies.

'Virgin material'

Scott Brewster, director at Brewster Bros, said the facility's aim was to see zero waste being sent to landfill.

He added: "This new plant should act as a game-changer for the construction industry, by saving money for our customers and ensuring they can dispose of their construction and demolition waste in a cost-effective and sustainable way."

Stephen Boyle, from Zero Waste Scotland, said: "In Scotland the construction sector is responsible for producing nearly half of the country's waste and recycling construction and demolition material has a key role to play in minimising that.

"By recycling, we can keep materials out of landfill and in high-value use for longer, reducing the need to quarry finite virgin material and helping the environment.

"But what the launch of the Brewster Bros recycling plant shows is that by recycling effectively we can also generate investment and create new jobs, which is great news for Scotland."