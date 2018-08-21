Police are searching for two men after a building in Edinburgh was deliberately set on fire.

The incident happened at about 00:50 on Sunday in Gilmerton Dykes Crescent.

Officers believe the pair they are seeking could have suffered facial burns as a result of the blaze which was started in an outbuilding.

Det Con Christina Yeoman said: "The consequences of this act could have been much worse and we are eager to trace those responsible."

She added: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen, or know someone, with recent, unexplained burn injuries since the early hours of Sunday morning."

The men the police would like to speak to were wearing tracksuits.