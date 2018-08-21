Image copyright Vic Rodrick Image caption Paul Cooke was sentenced to six years in jail

A 70-year-old man has been jailed for six years for raping a teenage girl in Midlothian.

Paul Cooke was earlier convicted of repeatedly raping the girl when she was aged 16 or 17 and carrying out sex assaults on two other teenagers. He had denied the charges.

The attacks happened between January 2016 and March 2017.

Lord Boyd told Cooke, who is from Dalkeith, he would be put on the sex offenders' register.

At the High Court in Edinburgh Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Cooke: "She was young enough to be your granddaughter. It appeared to me you became obsessed by her."

He said there had been an element of Cooke grooming the girl for sex.

'Constructive life'

He told him: "The fact is during a period of 15 months you sexually assaulted three teenage girls."

In 2016 he touched one girl's leg when out in a car in the Midlothian area and on various occasions between June that year and March last year he grabbed hold of a second girl when she was aged 13 and 14.

The third girl was also sexually assaulted in a car and in a lorry at different places in Scotland and at a house in Loanhead, in Midlothian.

But on various occasions between August 2016 and March last year he also subjected her to rapes at a house in Dalkeith.

Defence counsel Shelagh McCall said Cooke was a first offender and added: "He appears to have had a long and constructive life prior to 2016. What has brought about this change we do not know."

The defence counsel said he now found himself facing a prison sentence at "a fairly advanced age". She said it would impact on his family.

She said he had previously cared for his grandchildren and still provided support.

Lord Boyd told Cooke he took his age into account when sentencing him.