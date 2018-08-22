Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People in custody arrive at the rear of the court

An official report has criticised police for bringing prisoners to court inappropriately dressed.

Inspectors saw one woman arriving from police custody to Edinburgh Sheriff Court in nightclothes, while another had no shoes.

The report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) said such incidents were unacceptable.

Police Scotland said alternative clothing was stocked and made available where it was practical to do so.

It is unacceptable that individuals are expected to appear in a court of law in their underwear or nightclothes HMIPS report

The Court Custody Unit (CCU) holds prisoners arrested by the police who have yet to appear before the sheriff.

The inspectors said the unit was well run and clean, with motivated staff who were well-led and working as a team.

But they were concerned about how Police Scotland had brought some prisoners for court appearances.

Inspectors also saw one prisoner who appeared to be in his underwear and two prisoners in shorts.

HMIPS said: "Police Scotland should ensure that those arriving from police custody are appropriately dressed for the journey and their subsequent court appearance.

"It is unacceptable that individuals are expected to appear in a court of law in their underwear or nightclothes."

Police Scotland said it was keen to work with partners on the recommendations.

'Dignity and respect'

Ch Supt Garry McEwan, head of the criminal justice services division, added: "Police Scotland ensure that all those in police custody are treated with dignity and respect.

"Alternative footwear and clothing is stocked in all primary suites and, where practical, is offered.

"All relevant health information is recorded as part of the Personal Escort Record which remains with the prisoner when they are transferred in the custody of G4S."

HMIPS also highlighted a CCTV camera positioned so the operator could view prisoners when they were using the toilet.

Inspectors ordered the camera to be moved, and the report said this has been done.

They also called on CCU staff to review how they discussed potentially sensitive matters within the unit.

During their visit the inspectors said personal matters were discussed in open areas where confidentiality could have been breached.