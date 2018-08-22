Ambulance overturns in Whitburn, West Lothian
- 22 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An ambulance has overturned in West Lothian, leading to local road closures.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Whitburn just after 06:30 but no-one is understood to have been injured.
The incident, at Whitburn Cross, blocked the road and led to some local traffic disruption.
There was no immediate information on whether the ambulance had a patient on board.