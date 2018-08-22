Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Ambulance overturns in Whitburn, West Lothian

  • 22 August 2018
overturned ambulance Image copyright Gary Wilson

An ambulance has overturned in West Lothian, leading to local road closures.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Whitburn just after 06:30 but no-one is understood to have been injured.

The incident, at Whitburn Cross, blocked the road and led to some local traffic disruption.

There was no immediate information on whether the ambulance had a patient on board.

